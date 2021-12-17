Musicians to interact with children at Stars Festival

Vulnerable children from different orphanages in Lilongwe City are expected to interact with music stars at Stars Festival slated for December 25 at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

According to one of the lead organizers for the Stars Festival, Tay Grin otherwise known as the Nyau King, the children will have a lot of fun as part of celebrating Christmas with them.

“We will be inviting ten orphans from different orphanages around Lilongwe City to come and spend the Christmas with the stars. All children who will come will be able to take pictures with their celebrities at the photo booths.

“We have prepared loads of fun games for children, Santa Claus will be there and we have plenty of giveaways,” said Tay Grin.

The charges for the Stars festival have been set at MK20,000 per stall and only MK40,000 for VVIP stall.

Tay Grin alongside his close associate Patience Namadingo will be the guest artists at the Festival.

Artists expected to perform include Fredokiss otherwise known as Ghetto King, the Unamata star Piksy, Phyzix, Hyphen, Barry Uno, Charisma and Henry Czar.