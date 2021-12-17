Global Health Corps gets support from U.S. philanthropist

Global Health Corps has received support from U.S. philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to advance its mission to build a diverse network of equity-driven emerging leaders in Malawi and beyond.

The funding comes at a pivotal time as GHC leaders around the world continue to address the profound effects of COVID-19 on health and wellbeing in their communities.

The potential of leadership for long-term, systems-level change has been largely overlooked as the global health sector to date has oriented around solving urgent problems through disease-focused siloes. But MacKenzie Scott has made a bold commitment to unleashing that potential.

Global Health Corps (GHC), a leadership accelerator, has recruited and trained 101 leaders in Malawi since 2010. Through a highly selective process in which just 2-3% of applicants are accepted, GHC recruits and places talented young professionals to fill critical non-clinical roles within 42 institutions including the Ministry of Health’s Quality Assurance and Reproductive Health Services Directorates, Partners In Health, and others. The 13-month fellowship program is a catalyst for rising leaders that provides access to frontline work experience, bespoke leadership training, coaching and mentorship, and integration into GHC’s global network.

“Global Health Corps exists to close the gap between millions of people dying from preventable causes and talented young people looking to change that. With this transformative gift, we’ll continue to seed global health with strong, diverse talent,” said GHC CEO Heather Anderson.

Beyond the fellowship, GHC alumni work at 240+ organizations across more than 45 countries, with 87% retained in the health and social impact field. While women hold less than 25% of top leadership roles in global health, 67% of GHC alumni are women. GHC leaders remain engaged with the network, accessing ongoing world class training, coaching, and mentorship programs that sharpen their ability to drive systems change, advance in their careers, and collaborate for greater impact. As they continue to gain influence and mobilize others beyond the immediate GHC community, their impact generates a ripple effect across health ecosystems.

“GHC has worked in Malawi for over a decade to build leaders equipped to transform health systems. Our fellows and alumni fill critical gaps, working on a range of health issues from sustainable agriculture to behavior change communication and HIV/AIDS. This transformative gift will allow us to continue this important, life-saving work,” shared Simon Simkoko, Malawi Senior Country Manager.