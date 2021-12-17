Gift Desire Nyirenda elected Mzuzu City Mayor

Luwinga Ward Councillor Gift Desire Nyirenda has this morning been elected as Mayor of Mzuzu City after he defeated incumbent Mayor Kondwani Brian Nyasulu.

Nyirenda got 11 votes against 5 votes for Nyasulu.

In his acceptance speech, Nyirenda said his first duty is to make sure to build the city for the benefit of the people.

“Let me thank my fellow Councillors for nominating me and trusting me. Let’s gang up to build the city of Mzuzu, the key to develop Mzuzu remain in our hands.

“My first work is to ensure we work together as one regardless of the political parties we are from for the benefit of the people of Mzuzu,” said Nyirenda.

He added that public trust in the council should be gained from all residents of the city.

He then donated 500 thousand kwacha to city council to renovate the Chamber hall which is in bad state, especially the ceiling.

On Vice Mayor position, UTM Tony Mwenitete was elected as a Vice Mayor beating Monica Simwaka of Malawi Congress Party, Pyela Chiumia of UTM and Chiyembekezo Mvula of UTM.

Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) Executive Director Hadrod Mkandawire, Mzuzu City Chief Executive Officer Gomezgani Nyasulu and Mzuzu City Member of Parliament Benex Mwamulima were among people who witnessed the process.

The Mayor and Vice Mayor will be in power for a period of two and half years.