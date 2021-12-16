700,000 vaccine doses to expire in Malawi this year

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has revealed that 700,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine will expire in Malawi this month.

Kandodo who is also Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 revealed this at a press conference this morning.

She said the 700 thousand doses are AstraZeneca Vaccine doses and they are due to expire by 31 December.

The minister also revealed that Government will introduce mandatory vaccination next year. According to Chiponda, the mandatory vaccination will be effective in January next year and will target civil servants, journalists and health workers.

Yesterday, Chiponda expressed concern that the majority of the Malawi population remains and is unwilling to be vaccinated.

“This has left them leaving them without protection against COVID-19, which in the long run is counter-productive,” she said.

She then appealed to all those aged 18 years and above who are not yet vaccinated to get the jab for them to be protected as the vaccines are available in all the government and CHAM health facilities.

In Malawi, a total of 1,587,487 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Cumulatively 946,691 and 356,955 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively whilst 283,841 have received Johnson and Johnson. In total, 640,796 people are fully vaccinated.

In May this year, the Malawi Government destroyed 19,610 doses of expired AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.