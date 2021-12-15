Seven people die in Mzimba road accident

Seven people have died in a head-on collision involving two vehicles in Mzimba.

The accident occurred yesterday at Jere area near DAPP Teachers Training College junction along Chasato – Mzimba Boma Road.

According to Mzimba Police Deputy Spokesperson John Nyirongo, Daniel Kaira was driving a VW Polo Saloon registration number RU 6828 from the direction of Chasato heading Mzimba Boma with four passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Jere area while descending at the same time negotiating a right bend, he failed to keep to his nearside lane. The Polo therefore had a head on collision with motor vehicle Registration Number NU 3004 Toyota Carina which was heading the opposite direction. The Toyota carina had two passengers on board and was being driven by Akim Sinkhonde,” said Nyirongo.

Seven passengers sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzimba District Hospital while one passenger, Gertrude Lungu 14 sustained a fracture on her right thigh.

Three of the people who died are Daniel Kaira, Martha Banda aged 42 and Duncan Akim Sinkhonde aged 67.