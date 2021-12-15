Mutharika, Muluzi to attend mega rally in Blantyre

Former Malawi President, Peter Mutharika, and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi will speak at a mega rally in Blantyre on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the rally will be held at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

Muluzi and Mutharika who also leads the opposition DPP will speak on issues concerning Malawi’s current economic situation.

Mutharika last week also held a press conference where he said the Malawi economy stopped working after President Lazarus Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance came into power.

“The country doesn’t have economic leadership because as you can see, government is failing to raise revenue by failing to provide drugs in the country, fertilizer to the people, failing to control prices of basic commodities.” he said.

Mutharika then called on President Chakwera to do something about the economic crisis Malawi is facing and to stop blaming the Democratic Progressive Party administration for the economic crisis.

The DPP rally is being held a week after the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) also organised a mega rally in Lilongwe.

Recently, the Ministry of Health expressed concern over the continued political rallies amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country indicating the start of a fourth Covid-19 wave.

Yesterday, Malawi recorded 235 new cases and there has also been a rise an increase in the number of active cases being admitted in treatment units.