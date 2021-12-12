Three arrested over fake fertiliser

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody three men for being found in possession of 200 bags containing counterfeit fertilisers in the district.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho, identified the three as Jonathan Chiutsi, 24, of Chiutsi Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaomba in Kasungu, Alex Kafuwa, 43, of Mwangweu Village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga and Mathias Gumbo, 28, of Mawawa Village, T/A, Mwase in Kasungu.

Kachikho said police detectives were tipped that Chiutsi was offering for sale bags of fertiliser suspected to be counterfeit at his shop in Chiwengo.

Following the tip, police found 200 bags of fertilisers alleged to be fake.

Meanwhile, police have seized all the 200 bags believed to be counterfeit and investigations are underway to trace the manufacturer of the alleged counterfeit fertilisers.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges levelled against them.

By Dayivasy Kenani — Malawi News Agency