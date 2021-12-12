Mpondasi lift FCB U-20 national league

Mangochi based Mpondasi FC beat Iponga FC 9-8 on penalties to win FCB Under 20 National Football League Finals.

Mpondasi finished the match with 10 men after Captain Austin Laja was red carded for foul language against the referee. The team’s coach was also sent to stands for same offence.

In penalties, Iponga’s Web Mzumala missed his club’s nineth penalties for Mpondasi to claim a9-8 win.

Mpondasi are the new National Champions replacing Sanwecka who were booted out in the regional finals played last week in Karonga.

Mpondasi pocketed MK1.5 million as Champions while runners-up Iponga pocketed MK1 million. Best player Emmanuel Banda received MK350,000.