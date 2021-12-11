Kalindo’s whereabouts not known – Malawi human rights activists

Five human rights groupings have expressed concern over the safety and the whereabouts of activist Bon Kalindo, saying even his family is in the dark over his whereabouts following his arrest by the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Police yesterday confirmed the arrest of Kalindo saying they had charged him for spreading lies about the death of late clement Chiwaya and about attacks on persons with albinism

On Friday evening, Human Rights Activists, comprising the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI); the Social Revolution Movement (SRM); the Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA); the Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD); and the Mzuzu Youth Caucus issued a statement in which they expressed concern over the safety and the whereabouts of Kalindo.

According to the activists, when Human Rights Activists visited area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, after the MPS’ confirmation of Kalindo’s arrest, they were told that the police were not yet done with Kalindo.

“They were made to wait at the reception, only to be told later that the suspect was no longer within the area 30 Police Headquarters’ premises.

“As we are writing this statement, not even his family members have knowledge of both his condition and whereabouts,” the activists said.

The activists have since condemned the barbaric conduct mastered by the MPS saying the vice reminds Malawians of the old Malawi Congress Party (MCP) one party era of terror, death and fear.

“It is against this background that we are strongly convinced that Kalindo’s arrest is a futile attempt by the MCP administration to silence him.

“Meanwhile, we the Human Rights Activists, are challenging the Tonse Alliance Government to immediately release him and stop using barbaric laws that are in conflict with the democratic principles to silence its perceived critics, as such attempts reflect badly on President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration,” the activists said.

The activists have since reminded President Chakwera and concerned citizens that Kalindo’s arrest will not derail the fight against this government to fix the economy, cushion the poor, and deliver on all its campaign promises that were made prior to the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE).

Kalindo was arrested a day after he led anti-government demonstrations in Mangochi. He also led similar demonstrations in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.