Chilima urges ACB to deal with corrupt people without fear

Vice President Saulos Chilima has called upon the Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law enforcement agencies to deal with all the perpetrators of corruption and fraud in Malawi without fear or favour.

He made the remarks on Thursday when he presided over the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day in Mzuzu.

Writing on Facebook after the event, Chilima said he bemoaned the fact that corruption fuels poverty and exacerbates inequalities, it drains scarce public resources and denies citizenry access to public services, it undermines democracy, and it illegitimatizes institutions and the rule of law.

He added that corruption has the power to rupture a country and its people beyond repair and the power to make a government lose its legitimacy over its people.

“However, I also believe it is government’s and everyone’s wish and appeal that the best and rightful place to go and report corruption is to the ACB. Let us help the ACB with information that it needs in the fight against the vice.

“Let us avoid waking up in the morning and decide to label someone as corrupt for different reasons that we have with them. Such tendencies damage the country’s image as the country is often perceived to be highly corrupt.

“I have, however, called upon the Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law enforcement agencies to deal with all the perpetrators of corruption and fraud in Malawi without fear or favor. The ACB has the President’s and Government’s full support on this,” said Chilima.