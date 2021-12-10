Chakwera going to Botswana on Sunday to visit SADC headquarters

President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to Botswana on Sunday to visit Southern African Development Community (SADC) headquarters in Gaborone.

The Malawi leader will undertake the visit from 12 to 15 December.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the foreign trip in a statement today.

“The visit is a tradition for sitting SADC chairperson to appreciate and understand the organisation in order to effectively lead the regional bloc,” the ministry said.

Chakwera became SADC chairperson in August this year when he took over from Mozambique leader Filipe Nyusi.

The Malawi leader is usually criticised for his love of foreign trips which critics say are a waste of resources.

The President undertook a 19-day trip between October 19 and November 6 during which he visited three countries in three continents. He also went to South Africa last month for an Intra-Africa Trade Fair.