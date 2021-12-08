U.S names Chizuma as anti-corruption champion

The U.S Department of State has named Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma as one of 12 new Anticorruption Champions.

Chizuma has been awarded for demonstrating leadership, courage, and impact in preventing, exposing and combating corruption.

“Making progress in this work requires tremendous courage. To fight corruption, we need leaders from every part of our societies to step up. Thank you [Martha Chizuma] for showing us how it’s done,” the U.S Embassy said in a statement.

Chizuma became Malawi’s ACB director earlier this year after a stellar performance in her previous role as Ombudsman where she exposed, abuse of office, illegalities in public appointments and other corrupt acts.