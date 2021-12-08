Hit and run driver kills 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl died in a hit and run road accident in Dowa on Tuesday night.

Dowa police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha has identified the victims as Patricia Thandi of Chingondo Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.

“The accident which happened around Chingondo Trading Centre along Lilongwe-Salima M14 road, involved unknown motor vehicle and unknown driver, who was coming from the direction of Lilongwe heading towards Salima. Upon arrival at said place, the unknown driver hit the pedestrian who was crossing the road from left side of the unknown driver to the right side,” said M’bumpha.

Following the impact, the woman sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Salima District Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the motor vehicle and the driver and if arrested, will answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving.