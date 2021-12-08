Former Minister Ben Phiri to surrender himself to Police

Police have a warrant of arrest for former Cabinet Minister Ben Phiri and the politician is expected to hand himself in today.

The law enforcers wanted to arrest Phiri yesterday and they went to his house in Blantyre. However, Phiri was not home.

Phiri confirmed that police officers called him over the phone and he came to realise about his warrant of arrest.

The former Local Government Minister has agreed to surrender himself at Area 30 Police Headquarters this morning.

Yesterday, Police also arrested Malawi Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha.

His arrest came after Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and Attorney General Thabo Nyirenda on Monday warned that Government will investigate the sale of Malawi Savings Bank (MSB).