Dalitso Kabambe wanted by Malawi Police

Malawi Police are looking to arrest Former Central Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe.

The law enforcers have already former Cabinet Ministers Ben Phiri and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

According to the local media, Kabambe faces arrest over the handling of monetary matters while he serving at the Central Bank when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in power.

Kabambe, who has shown interest to contest for the DPP presidency in 2023, will reportedly surrender himself to Police this morning.

Meanwhile, Former local government minister, Ben Phiri has been arrested after he handed himself in this morning at area 30, police headquarters.

The arrests come after claims from the Tonse Alliance Government that the Peter Mutharika administration was cooking figures to make the Malawi economy seem better than it was.

On Monday, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and Attorney General Thabo Nyirenda warned that action will be taken against people who presented the cooked-up figures to International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The two also warned that Government will investigate the sale of Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) which happened in 2015.

Kabambe was alos arrested earlier this year over abuse of office and laundering of about K8.3 billion.