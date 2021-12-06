Thugs in Phalombe kill man and cut off his private parts

Thugs in Phalombe last night killed a 27-year-old man, cut off his private parts and removed his eyes, police say.

Phalombe Police spokesperson Jimmy Kapanja, has identified the deceased as Bonafacio Magaisa.

According to Kapanja, Magaisa went to a disco show within the village on Sunday but did not return home.

Later, his body was found on a foot path near a maize field. The body had multiple stabbed wounds on the neck and private parts and eyes had been removed. The intestines were also out.

Meanwhile, Police in Phalombe are hunting for people who brutally murdered Magaisa.

Magaisa hailed from Mdoda village Traditional Authority Mkhumba in Phalombe district.