Blessings Chinsinga appointed Minister of Local Government

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed two new ministers for Ministries of Transport and Local Government .

Jacob Hara has been appointed as Minister of Transport and Public Works while Professor Blessings Chinsinga is the new Minister of Local Government.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet ZangaZanga Chikhosi has confirmed the appointments.

The two replaces Sidik Mia (transport) and Lingson Belekanyama (Local Government) who died of Covid-19 on same day in January this year.

Over the past months, Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daudi and Deputy Minister of Transport Nancy Chaola Mdooko were carrying out ministerial duties in the absence of ministers.

Jacob Hara, the new Transport Minister, is Member of Parliament for Mzimba Solora. He is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chinsinga is a Professor at the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at University of Malawi. He also previously served as director of Centre for Social Research at the university.