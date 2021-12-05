Crocodile kills man in Chikwawa

A 68-year-old man has died after being attacked by a crocodile in Chikwawa.

Public Relations Officer Chikwawa Police Station Sergeant Dickson Matemba has confirmed the incident.

Matemba identified the deceased as Major Matchado who was attacked by the crocodile when he was crossing Shire River to visit his garden.

“Well-wishers struggled with the monster and rescued him from its jaws and rushed him to Chikwawa District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” he explained.

He added that medical results showed that he died due to severe bleeding.

Meanwhile, Police are warning people to be cautious when crossing rivers which are infested with crocodiles.

Matchado came from Namira Village, Traditional Authority Mulilima in Chikwawa District.