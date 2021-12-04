Zambia’s Hichilema to visit Malawi next week

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda says Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will visit Malawi next week.

Chimwendo disclosed this in Parliament yesterday when he was addressing the House at the end of the 4th meeting of the 49th session of Parliament.

Chimwendo who is also Leader of the House was speaking about the importance of maintaining relations with other countries when he revealed Hichilema’s visit.

“We had SADC meeting where all the presidents came here. Last week, we had President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and next week we are having President Hichilema from Zambia.

“[This is happening] Because President Chakwera understands that Malawi alone cannot build this country,” said Chimwendo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs which usually announces visits of presidents is yet to release a statement regarding Hichilema’s visit.

The revelations about the visit, however, comes days after President Chakwera cancelled all trips in order to attend to “emerging regional and national matters requiring his attention.”

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi said on Tuesday that the cancellation is until further notice.

Chakwera has been under fire in recent weeks over his foreign and local travels which critics say are a waste of public resources.