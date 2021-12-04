Mtambo meets DPP’s notorious cadet Jomo

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has met Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadet Isaac Jomo Osman.

A picture of the two has gone viral on social media.

Osman is usually linked to violence acts and it is alleged that he was paid by Tonse administrators to foil Bon Kalindo’s anti-Chakwera protests. Some Malawians on Twitter said Mtambo might have been the in-betweener with the meeting lending credence to such allegations, it was said by

Before Mtambo became minister in the Tonse Alliance Government, he also used to lead anti-DPP government demonstrations some of which were met with opposition from youth.

Osman is also accused of being mastermind of most of DPP alleged assaults on opponents and was caught on video in 2018 abusing and suffocating a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter at Bangwe in Blantyre where Osman serves as a Ward Councillor.

Last year, he was arrested for theft and malicious damage committed at the residence of an independent Member of Parliament in 2019. It is alleged that Jomo and other men damaged three car windscreens and stole five phones. He is currently on bail over the case.

In 2012, Osman was also arrested together with 10 others over the murder of Robert Chisowa, a University of Malawi student who was killed in 2011.

Osman owns Ntopwa Football Club and was earlier this month fined by football authorities after being found guilty of assaulting a referee.