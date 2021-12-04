Anger after Malawi Govt. announces interviews for primary school teachers

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje

Government has drawn the anger of teachers after announcing that it will conduct interviews to recruit Primary School Teachers.

Government plans to recruit 2200 teachers who have successfully completed IPTE 13 programme in all District Councils.

“Written interviews for the post will be conducted in all twenty-eight (28) district Councils from 20th to 23rd December, 2021,” according to a statement released yesterday by Local Government Service Commission and posted on the Ministry of Education Facebook Page.

But commenting on the post, teachers have expressed anger over the move, saying it has always been a government’s policy that teachers are recruited automatically without interviews.

Some of the candidates have also argued that they are already teaching in public primary schools as auxiliary teachers hence there is no need to interview them.

One person said: “How can you interview teachers who have actually managed to teach leaners in all 3 terms….across the country…..without problems…? Does it make sense……?”

While another said: “Why didn’t they interview the teachers when they were recruiting them as auxiliary teachers? Are they now incompetent because they want to put them on payroll after teaching learners in almost a year?”

Other teachers suggested that the interview is ploy to delay the recruitment as the government does not have enough funds.

“This government is playing hide and seek, guess what, they are conducting the interviews now and the results will be out in June, 2022,” one person said.