Man jailed 14 years for raping child in Zomba

A former primary school security guard aged 51 has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old child.

The rapist has been identified Christopher Kanongola.

He used to work as a security guard at Police Primary School in Zomba and on September 11 the girl went to school for evening studies.

Kalondola raped the child on that night.

On 13 September, the guard was also caught with the girl at his house in Sadzi where community members tipped law enforcers that the convict was keeping the girl in his house.

After trial, Kalondola was convicted of defilement and abduction.

In mitigation, he prayed for a lenient sentence, arguing he was a first offender.

However, Senior Resident Magistrate Jones Masula, slapped him with a 14-year imprisonment for defilement and another six-year custodial sentence for child abduction. The sentences will run concurrently.