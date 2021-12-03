Chimwendo defends display of ‘dead helicopter’ during Police celebrations

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda says a dead helicopter was taken to Lilongwe for the Malawi Police centenary celebrations for people to know how the Malawi Police Service has been destroyed over the years.

Chimwendo was speaking in Parliament this morning after being asked about the procurement of modern equipment for the Malawi Police Service.

Earlier this week, Malawi Police took a helicopter on a lorry from Mtakataka in Dedza to Lilongwe. It was exhibited during the Malawi Police Service centenary celebration where President Lazarus Chakwera was in attendance.

Speaking in Parliament, Chimwendo said he has been mocked by his fellow Members of Parliament and people have also been talking about the issue on social media.

He then defended the exhibition saying they displayed various equipment such boats, uniforms and guns that have been used by the police over the past 100 years.

“We wanted people to learn where we are coming. We wanted people to know how the police was and how others have destroyed the police,” said Chimwendo.

He added that the police currently do not have boats for marine surveillance and helicopters for air surveillance due to lack of investments in the Malawi Police Service.

According to Chimwendo, there are threats across southern Africa which have to be monitored through water and air and the Malawi Police may not have capacity to do this due to lack of equipment.

He further said that the police also need a helicopter to monitor a vehicle involved in criminal activities such as kidnapping.

He then said that the Government will soon present budgets in Parliament for procurement of modern equipment for the Malawi Police.

“Your mocking has given us more power to buy new boats and new helicopters under the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera,” said Chimwendo.