Sheriffs seize ESCOM vehicle

Sheriffs stormed Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Mzuzu Service Centre where they impounded computers and a vehicle

The raid today has affected operations at the service centre as some customers were turned back.

According to local media, the seizure of the vehicle and computers has been done due to the company’s failure to compensate an ex-employee.

The person owed money was hired by ESCOM on a temporary basis but was unlawfully dismissed. A court ruled that ESCOM should compensate the ex-employee.

In July this year, Sheriffs also impounded computers and furniture at the same ESCOM offices.

Malawians on social media has since expressed shock that a big state-owned company such as ESCOM is failing to compensate a former employee.

“ESCOM is a big statutory corporation that can’t work without having insurance policies,” said one person.