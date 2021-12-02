Kalindo slams Livingstonia Synod

Leader of tomorrow’s anti-government protests in Mzuzu, Bon Kalindo, has bashed the Livingstonia Synod for speaking against the protests when church members are among Malawians suffering due to high cost of living under the Tonse Alliance administration.

Speaking in Mzuzu on Thursday morning during a media briefing, Kalindo wondered as to how the clergy, including the synod’s General Secretary, Reverend William Tembo can be supporting the Lazarus Chakwera administration when their followers are failing to put food on the table.

“If people in Mzuzu, Chitipa, Karonga and Mangochi go about without food how can their church or mosque leaders be bribed to frustrate those demonstrating against the high cost of living,” Kalindo wondered.

Yesterday, some religious leaders held a press conference in Mzuzu where they denounced the Friday protests.

During the press conference today, Kalindo said he will continue to hold demonstrations over issues such as nepotism, corruption, fertilizer prizes and the high cost of living.

“If they don’t reduce the water tariffs, price of cooking oil then demonstrations will be conducted in each and every district, and we shall now close the border and we are not afraid of being arrested,” Kalindo said.

On Tuesday, Kalindo met four cabinet ministers in Lilongwe where the government announced a revised toll gate fee.