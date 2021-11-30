MEC meets 18 political parties on re-demarcation of constituencies

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) yesterday met political that have no seats in parliament to discuss the constituency re-demarcation exercise which the commission is conducting.

The meeting which took place at Crossroads hotel in Lilongwe was attended for 18 political parties that are outside the parliament.

The parties represented during the meeting included New Labour Party (NPL), Freedom Party (FP) Mbakuwaku Party, People’s Progressive Movement Party, Mafunde, and People’s Transformation Party (PETRA).

Speaking with Journalists, Chairperson for the Commission Chairman, Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said that they have been conducting meetings with leaders of different political parties to get feedback from them about the issue of determination of the constituencies.

Kachale added that they came up with the idea of getting views from the political parties because the Commission believes that each party has followers who have different opinions about things happening in the country including the ones that are outside the parliament.

He further said that MEC will take all feedback they have received from the political parties.

“The feedback really matters because it shows that we hear from all corners of Malawi. As MEC we are obligated to take all the feedback into consideration but we are only limited to what law allows us to put into account,” he said.

On his part, People’s Transformation Party (PETRA) President Kamuzu Chibambo commended the commission for the exercise which he said has given them an opportunity to express their opinion about the issue.

Chibambo explained that the exercise has shown that the Commission has heard from different Malawians because the issue at hand is very critical.