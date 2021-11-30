Malawi Govt. engages leader of anti-government protests

Four cabinet ministers have today met leader of anti-government protests Bon Kalindo who has been demanding the Lazarus Chakwera administration to fix the Malawi economy.

Kalindo, a former member of the UTM which is part of the Tonse Alliance, led demonstrations in Blantyre and Lilongwe over the past two weeks where protesters showed their anger over the worsening economic situation.

The meeting between Kalindo and others and the ministers this afternoon took place at Florida Lodge in Area 12, Lilongwe.

Ministers attending the meeting included Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda, Civic Education and National Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo, Information Minister Gospel Kazako and Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo.

The participants were yet to come out of the meeting venue as this report was being prepared.

The meeting comes after Kalindo this morning declared his resolve to go ahead with plans to organise anti-government demonstration in Mzuzu.

During protests in Blantyre and Lilongwe, demonstrators demanded government to find solutions to the rising cost of living in the country. Protesters wanted a reduction in prices of goods and services, water tariffs and tollgate fees.