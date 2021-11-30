Gospel songstress Mwambira drops thanksgiving song

After close to two years of silence due to sickness, Lilongwe based Gospel songstress Alinafe Trywel Mwambira has released a song titled Mwayenera in which she is testifying the healing power of God.

The audio for the song was done by Francis Chimasula while the video was shot at Epikoncept by Precious Chikatiko.

Speaking an interview, Mwambira said her sickness has taught her that life is useless without God saying minus God and prayer she was dead by now.

“I have come with a testimony of what God has done to my life, I have been sick for about one year and seven months, I have been in hospitals several times but nothing changed, there was a moment I lost hope and went to the village waiting for the day to close my eyes for good.

“After consistent prayers, God answered my prayers and I am back to my fit to exalt him. I have released this song to praise him for reserving my life. I will continue preaching through my music,” she said

Featuring Violet Tengani Dumba, the song has already started receiving positive feedbacks in different platforms including Radio’s and Social media.

Mwambira has since urged people to trust God in every situation and use a prayer saying it is a weapon against all evil.

Now that she is fit, Mwambira said People should expect more touching songs from her. Songs that will keep them close to God and added that she is currently working on her 5thalbum that will be released soon.

Mwambira came in the limelight after releasing her debut album titled “Zabisika” in 2004 which was followed by “Akhala nane” released in 2008.In 2015 she released “Mwai wachiwiri” album that was followed by another album titled ‘bail me out’ in 2017.

Inspired by many local gospel musicians in the country Mwambira has invested her time in spreading the word of God through Music.