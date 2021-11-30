Chakwera wants to fix Malawi Police

President Lazarus Chakwera says his government wants to create a better Malawi Police Service and he has directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to solicit views from police officers on how challenges facing the police service could be resolved.

He made the directive this morning at the Centenary Celebrations of the Malawi Police Service at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

“I am directing the Minister of Homeland Security to take your [police officers’] recommendations on what you feel needs to change and I want the recommendations to come from the rank and file of the Malawi Police. Submit them to my office so that the work of creating a better Malawi Police Service can begin,” said Chakwera.

President Chakwera in his speech described Malawi Police as one of the most important institutions in Malawi because without it there would be chaos in the country.

He said there is need to strengthen the Malawi Police by constructing more police stations and bringing in modern equipment.

“There are too many communities in our land that do not have a policing unit close enough to act as a deterrent against crime.

“There too many reports of crimes against women, children, and the state.

“We need to strengthen the police in every possible way. We need to bring in modern equipment and tools for effective policing.

“We need to retrain the entire police service on modern ways of law enforcement that are done without violating rights of citizens.

“We must work together to restore confidence in the police service and to make corruption and abuse of office something that has no place in the Malawi Police,” said Chakwera.

Speaking earlier, Homeland Security Minister, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said Police officers have over the years worked tirelessly to fight crime, bring peace and come to the rescue of people in despair

He, however, noted that there have also been times when police officers have been involved in politics and crimes. He added that at times, officers have been involved in criminal activities such as human trafficking and rape and suspects have died in police custody under questionable circumstances

“The police has been perceived as one of the most corrupt institutions in the country. These and many others have undermined the credibility of the Malawi Police service,” Chimwendo.

The minister then declared that his ministry is committed to transforming the Malawi Police Service into a service that everyone can trust.