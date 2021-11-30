Chakwera cancels public engagements

President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled all his upcoming public engagements with immediate effect.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi has announced this in a statement this afternoon.

“[The president] has cancelled all his public engagements in order to attend to emerging regional and national matters requiring his attention,” Chikhosi said.

He added that all public events requiring the president’s attendance will be delegated to other government officials who will appear at such events on the president’s behalf.

Today, president Chakwera attended Malawi Police centenary celebration in Lilongwe and he was expected to travel to Rumphi to attend World Aids Commemoration event tomorrow.

The Malawi leader has also been travelling a lot over the past weeks leading to calls for the president to reduce his travels.