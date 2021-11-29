Rangnick appointed Manchester United interim manager

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

According to a club statement, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

The appointment comes a week after the Premier League club fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Speaking to the club website, Rangnick said he is excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making the current season a successful one for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Before joining, Ralf was working with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow and he has previously managed German club RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer’s former assistant Michael Carrick oversaw United’s 2-0 win over Villareal in the Champions League and 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea yesterday.

Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Ralf’s work visa is finalised.