Political commentator Emily Mkamanga dies

Political commentator Emily Mkamanga has died this morning at the age of 72.

Her son Nathan Mkamanga has told the local media that Mkamanga has died at Wezi Medical Centre in Mzuzu.

“She has been in poor health for some time,” Nathan told the Nation.

Emily Mkamanga was a renowned political commentator, a writer and a columnist for The Nation on Sunday newspaper.

Mkamanga’s books include The Night Stop, a novel published in 1990, and Suffering in Silence: Malawi women’s thirty-year dance with Dr Banda which was published in 2000. She also co-authored Road to Democracy: role of the media in the 2000 Malawi local government elections: final report.

Mkamanga studied at University of Malawi and previously worked at Chitedze Agricultural Research Station and National Bank.