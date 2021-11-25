Man fined over Indian Hemp in Dowa

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday ordered a 23-year-old man to pay K30,000 fine for being found in possession of Indian Hemp without a permit.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Christopher Daluni heard that the convict, Yamikani Frank, on November 15 at Dowa Turn Off in Dowa District was found in possession of 25 twists of Indian Hemp.

Appearing before court, the convict admitted the charge of found in possession of Indian Hemp without a permit hence the court convicted him accordingly.

In his submission, state prosecutor Inspector Daluni asked the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offender as a warning to others with similar intentions.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri ordered the convict to pay a fine of K30,000 or in default serve 4 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The convict, Yamikani Frank, comes from Thambwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.