Lightning kills four members of same family in Dedza

Four members of the same family have died while two others have been injured after being struck by lightning in Dedza.

The incident happened on the night of Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Mkokoko Village in Traditional Authority Tambala in the district.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the four who have died as Kalisto Maseche, 44, Emily Natani, 38, Ayankha Kalisito, 14 and Shadreck Kalisito, 8.

They all hailed from Mkokoko Village in Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza.

Two other members who have been injured are identified as Andisen Kalisto, 12 and Mainasi Kalisto, 20. They have been referred to Nkhoma Mission Hospital for treatment.