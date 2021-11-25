British Prince William says Africa’s population is a danger to wildlife

Prince of the ex-colonial British empire, Prince William, reiterated his racist remarks that Africa’s population is destroying the continent’s wildlife.

The Prince was speaking at the Tusk conservation awards in the United Kingdom’s capital London on Tuesday evening this week.

Prince William, currently second in line to the British royal throne, said increasing pressure on the continent’s “wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population” was presenting a “huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over”.

According to Aljazeera, the 39-year-old first blamed Africa’s population for destroying wildlife in 2017. Then, the Prince declared that Africa’s “rapidly growing human population” was exalting “enormous pressure” on the continent’s wildlife and habitats.

However, critics and social media commentators have described the remarks as racist embedded in the Prince’s own colonial disposition.

Journalist Nadine Batchelor-Hunt tweeted that Africa’s current population density was considerably lower than that of Asia and Europe.

“Africa isn’t even in the top two most populated continents – it’s Asia, then (surprise, surprise) EUROPE. The UK is also one of the most densely populated countries in the world. Prince William needs to mind his own rarted business and take his neo-colonial mindset elsewhere [sic].

“Asia population density: 100 per square kilometre. Europe population density: 72.9 per square kilometre. Africa population density: 36.4 per square kilometre. Prince William, with two kids and another on the way: it is clear Africa are having too many children here.” tweeted Batchelor-Hunt.

It its report, Aljazeera made note of other people who say Prince William has “no moral authority to say anything about Africa or about Africans and their lives” as his country and royal lineage has benefited from pillaging resources from the continent for generations.

Others highlighted the fact that the Royal family has emitted more carbon which is destroying the planet and its wildlife.

