Anti-government demonstrations given go-ahead

The High Court in Lilongwe has ruled that politician Bon Kalindo and concerned Malawian citizens can proceed to hold anti-government protests in Lilongwe tomorrow.

Judge Justice William Msiska has made the ruling this morning.

Yesterday, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) refused to grant permission to politician Bon Kalindo to hold the protests, saying the city is already holding the SADC Industrialization Week which will end on 27 November and Malawi Police officers are providing security to delegates hence would not be able to provide security to protesters.

But Msiska noted that the organisers of the protests sent their notification to Lilongwe District Council and it was the district council that was expected to make a decision regarding the protests.

Kalindo, who recently dumped the ruling Tonse Alliance, has since welcomed the ruling, saying justice has prevailed.

The ‘Malawi Salibwino’ demonstrations are aimed at protesting against rising cost of living in the country and demanding government to find solutions to the economic crisis.