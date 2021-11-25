10 people win Jerseys in Flames fundraiser

The second Ipatse Moto Flames and Win’ initiative raffle draw held on Wednesday morning saw ten more people winning Flames replica Jerseys.

Speaking during the draw at Mpira House in Blantyre, Flames Mobilization Task Force spokesperson Tulipo Mwenelupembe said the initiative is receiving positive response from Malawians as evidenced by the increase in the number of entries.

“In the first two weeks, we had a total of 984 entries but the past two weeks has seen a rise in the number of entries to 1041 and we are very grateful to Malawians for this.

“We believe that what we are trying to achieve is more than the figures and we are optimistic that things will change and more people will come in to support the team because we are just a month away from the Afcon Finals,” said Mwenelupembe.

In the competition, individuals have a chance to donate a minimum of K50 to the Flames by dialling *3089# using both TNM and Airtel networks and they are eligible to enter the draw when their donation has accumulated to K250 or more.

Five people will win Flames replica Jerseys every week followed by three 210 Litres Deep Freezers every month and the initiative’s grand prize is a Toyota Sienta which will be given to one lucky winner on December 30.

According to Mwenelupembe, the first monthly draw will be conducted on December 1

The Flames Afcon Resource Mobilisation Taskforce has also lined other activities to help raise funds for the Flames Afcon participation one of which is the VVIP Fundraising Dinners which will be hosted by the State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace this coming Saturday.

Source: FAM