Preparations in final stages for Atsikana Movie premiere

Producers of the movie titled Atsikana the movie say they are immersed in massive preparations in order to give Malawians one of the classic movie premieres this year.

The premiere is scheduled for Friday 26th November at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) auditorium in Lilongwe.

Produced by a Lilongwe based young Lady Daina Zakochera, the Movie, Atsikana, seeks to advocate for the rights and wellbeing of vulnerable girls and young women who are exposed to various challenges.

Among others, the movie is addressing critical issues such as human trafficking, sexual violence and forced labour as well as prostitution.

Speaking in an interview, Zakochera said as a creative artist she has a responsibility to tackle issues that are affecting Malawian girls through arts. She said challenges facing girls in the country necessitated her to come up with the movie.

“It is pathetic that girls are being trafficked to other countries where they end up as laborers and sex slaves. This is what we want to curb, it’s time for girls to realize their full potential, chase their dreams and become what they want in life.

“This fight needs collective efforts. We need to work together to protect vulnerable women and girls from harm and keep them safe and in school,” she said

She is optimistic that people will not regret to watch the movie saying it was produced with utmost skill and commitment.

Executive Director of the Movie Kennedy Zakochera said preparations are at its final stage and Malawians should expect exceptional event full of dazzles.

“We know what Malawians want. Malawians are people with standards, they like good things. We will give them an event befitting their high standards, security and everything is in place,” he said

He added that they would want to make the event memorable by giving people things that are beyond their expectations adding that tickets are selling like hotcakes in all the selling points, an indication that people are really looking forward for the day.

Slated to start at 6PM, the movie premiere will attract an entry fee of K15, 000 single, K25, 000 couple, K50, 000 VIP and a group ticket for four people is at K40,000.