Arrest him – DPP says of its Councillor Jomo Osman

Osman (answering phone) during protests

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has asked for the arrest of its Councillor, Jomo Osman. This follows news of Osman’s violence targeted at demonstrators.

Speaking to local media, spokesperson for the party Shadric Namalomba said that the DPP was not party to the disturbing of the demonstrations.

“He was not acting in the interests of the party,” said Namalomba.

He further said that Osman, commonly called Ntopwa 1, was acting at the influence of other players with interest in seeing the failure of the demonstrations.

He then called upon security agencies to act on Osman for leading an infringement on other people’s rights.