Malawi 2063 requires good engineering solutions – Chakwera

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says implementation of the Malawi Vision 2063 requires good engineering solutions and he has emphasized on the need to build infrastructure that lasts in order to achieve sustainable development.

He made remarks on Friday when he presided over the 2021 Malawi Engineering Institution (MEI) annual conference which is currently underway in Salima.

He said: “When one looks at the list and variety of flagship projects we are currently implementing, with the expertise of engineers there is much cause of hope.

“Building new roads, railways, airports, hydroelectric power stations and water supply systems but 50 percent faster, should be the preoccupation of Malawi engineering institution conference that I opened today in Salima,” said Chakwera.

The two-day conference is being held under the theme “accelerating the roadmap to 2063 through engineering ” and has drawn a number of prominent speakers who are tackling various topics related to the theme.

During the event, the President inspected pavilions to appreciate the work that engineers are doing in the country.

Reported by Emmanuel Chilemba