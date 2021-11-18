Mphwiyo loses Benz to MRA

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) intends to sell a Mercedes Benz seized from former Malawi Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo.

MRA has hired T.G Msonda & Associates to sell the vehicle and other goods through public auction.

Mphwiyo’s vehicle is a Mercedes Benz C180 and was being kept at Lilongwe Customs & Excise Warehouse.

Mphwiyo served as Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance and he was shot in 2013 outside his house in Lilongwe. His shooting led to revelations about the systematic theft of public funds known as cashgate. Mphwiyo is among 19 suspects answering charges such as theft, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud government and abuse of office in connection to K2.4 billion cashgate.

The Malawi Revenue Authority auction will be conducted from 23 November to 14 December in various MRA offices across the country.

Hundreds of items including vehicles, motorcycles, alcoholic drinks and clothes will be sold during the auction.