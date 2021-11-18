Boy found hanging from roof of house in Lilongwe

A Standard four learner was found hanging from the roof of a house in Lilongwe today, police say.

Police suspect that the boy, a learner at Kabwabwa Primary School in Lilongwe, committed suicide.

According to a report from Kanengo Police station, the boy’s mother allegedly beat him up after a goat entered their house and the boy did not chase it away. The boy apologised to his mother for the mistake.

Later, when it was time for food, his sibling went to invite him for the food but the sibling found the boy’s body hanging from the roof.

The child’s body was taken to Area 25 Health Centre where medical test indicated that death occurred due to suffocation.