Nkhatabay Police launch Rapid Response Vehicle

Nkhata Bay Police Station on Tuesday launched a rapid response motor vehicle to boost response to security needs in the district.

Speaking at the launch, Officer in Charge for Nkhata Bay Police Station, Morgan Dzonzi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said the vehicle being dedicated towards the rapid response initiative will help the law enforcers to timely respond to calls for security in times of urgent needs.

“We have deliberately introduced this strategy to quickly attend and respond to complaints that the community usually have about our delay in reaching to crime scenes. This vehicle will not only be for rapid response but also patrolling, this will ensure optimum visibility of our men in uniform,” said Dzonzi.

He added that the vehicle is not new but that it has just been maintained so as to enable the police respond to calls for security.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Mkumbira commended the police for the initiative. He asked other stakeholders to take a leading role in supporting this initiative to ensure it is sustainable.

District Peace and Unity Committee secretary, Daniel Pande, said that the initiative has been well aligned to the objectives of the organisation he works with.

On his part, Councillor Cyria Adamana said the station needs more new vehicles as it requires to respond to issues widely. He further appealed to other prominent figures through District Council to support the police initiative which he said a lot of people will benefit from.

In final remarks the OC requested every potential stakeholder to emulate private companies such as Vizara Rubber and Kawalazi Estates that render support to Nkhata-Bay Police Station in terms of some resources such as fuel to ensure smooth running of the initiative.

The launch of the rapid response vehicle brought together a number of stakeholders from different parts of Nkhata Bay Central that included chiefs, civil society members and some business tycoons.