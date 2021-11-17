Kazako says Chakwera does not know when Malawi’s struggle will end

Malawi Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says this Government does not know when the struggles that Malawians are facing will come to an end.

He made the remarks yesterday at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Malawi’s economic situation has worsened over the past months with government owned entities such water boards, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority and Malawi Housing Corporation leading in hiking tariffs and rentals. Essential goods such as cooking oil are also being sold at high prices.

Kazako at the press conference admitted that the cost of living has risen in Malawi. He said the Lazarus Chakwera administration is doing everything possible to ensure that the situation should improve.

“The Tonse Administration has wide range of developmental projects that will soon be fulfilled. People should not only be concerned with Sugar and Salt but they should also have at heart the need to improve schools and roads among others,” said Kazako.

He, however, said government does not know when the economic hardships will end because the economic challenges are mostly due to rise in global fuel prices and Covid-19.

“This is not our making, it’s something that has affected the whole world and things have gone up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which has also hit the economic status of countries that Malawi depend on,” said Kazako

Last week, President Lazarus Chakwera urged Malawians to endure the pain as his administration is working hard to ensure that the country’s ailing economy recovers

But critics have faulted Chakwera for asking Malawians to make sacrifices yet he continues to unnecessarily travel both locally and internationally