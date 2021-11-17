Chakwera to hold fundraising dinner for ‘Sorry Flames’

The Malawi National Football Team might be failing to win games but a lot is being done to ensure that they have a smooth ride to Cameroon for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) next year.

Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera will on 27 November, 2021, hold a fundraising dinner at Kamuzu Palace as part of ‘Kuipatsa Moto Flames’ in order to raise funds to be used by the team at the competition in January.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) confirmed the development on Tuesday, just minutes after Malawi’s 1-0 loss to Mozambique in the final Group D 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Benin.

“We are excited to inform all Malawians that it has pleased the Head of State His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to open up the gates of Kamuzu Palace and host the Kuipatsa Moto Flames VVIP Fundraising Dinner scheduled to take place on Saturday, 27 “November, 2021.

“We are very excited and grateful for this gesture from the country’s President has President aside this time just to drum up support for the Flames to ensure that they are adequately supported by leading the way and demonstrated that he can do it practically and mobilize resources for the Flames.

“We are very upbeat that with the kind and generous gesture that the Head of State has demonstrated, we should be able to raise the target amount of MK75 million on this day and we are very sure that the amount will be surpassed because a lot of companies will start coming to emulate this kindness from the President,” said Limbani Matola, FAM’s Commercial Director who is also a member in the Taskforce.

According to the information made available to this publication, Platinum tickets are being sold at MK5, 000, 000, with Gold tickets going at MK3, 500, 000 whilst Silver tickets will be sold at MK2, 500, 000.

Individuals who will be interested to attend the event will have to part ways with MK250, 000.

FAM has also revealed that the highest bidder will sit with the President.

Flames will need MK1.5 billion for the Afcon trip.

Last month, FAM launched the initiative where individuals have a chance to donate a minimum of MK50 to the Flames by dialing *3089# using both Airtel and TNM networks and they are eligible to enter the draw when they have accumulated a donation of MK250 or more.

The first fundraising activity was held at Lilongwe Golf Club in October where Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima participated and MK73.4 million was raised during the tournament.

The grand prize is a Toyota Sienta and will be given to one lucky person.

This will be Malawi’s third Afcon appearance and first in more than a decade.