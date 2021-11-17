Artist Dan Chazama ready for ‘Age and Season’ album launch

Malawi’s Dancehall artist Dan Chazama says all is set for his long-awaited launch of his 6th album titled “Age and Season”

The launch is scheduled to take place on Friday 26 November at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

In the album, the artist has fused a diverse of genres including traditional, reggae and Afro-beat in an attempt to reach many people saying people have different likes.

Speaking in an interview, Chazama said the album has a combination of both Gospel and love songs.

He added that his latest album is full of mature music compared to the past albums as there is a variety and he has also worked with various producers including Ralph Ching’amba of Ralph records, Lobodo of Lobodo records, Viwe and Limbani chibwana.

He further said that Age and Season album is an inspiration from the bible where people were also exposed to different situations depending on seasons and he made reference to the hard times of Corona virus.

According to Chazama, he took his time and pumped in enough resources to bring out the best album and he is currently getting positive feedbacks in terms of quality and content.

“I have invested my time and resources into this album and currently working tirelessly towards the launch. This is going to be one of the greatest events this year, and I am looking forward to an album launch that will go in history.

“This will be a great moment for music lovers in the country, we will give them nothing but the best show ever. There will be firework,” he said.

Some of the songs in the album including Mbalame, Moyo wanga, Prodigal Son, Kuwala, Heroes of Reggae and mama are currently enjoying airplay in various local radio stations.

During the launch Chazama will be supported by Lulu, Piksy, Ben Micheal and Leslie among others.

Slated to start at 6PM, the show will attract an entry fee of K6000 standard, K10, 000 for both VIP and couple.

Confirming their presence during the event, both Lulu and Leslie said they are prepared enough to give out the best performance and people will not regret.