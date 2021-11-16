Bushiri to hold crossover night in Malawi

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has announced that the 2021/2022 Crossover Night will be held at Malawi Square within Umodzi Park in Lilongwe.

The crossover night is an annual ECG event which brings together all church members across the world with an aim of finishing a year and beginning a new one together with the church leader. The event starts on 31st December and ends on 1 January.

According to Bushiri, this year the church will make sure that each country should be represented at the ceremony and Covid-19 measures will also be observed.

“We believe that anyone who will come to this overnight will receive everything he or she has been seeking because I strongly believe our God will be there. This is a spiritual thing, let’s all believe in the Lord,” he said.

Bushiri then asked government, taxi operators and hotels to work with the church ahead of the event.

According to Bushiri, the event is one of Africa’s largest spiritual gatherings in religious history, boasting an enviable record of consistently, especially between the years 2015 and 2019, filling Africa’s largest soccer cathedral, FNB Stadium in South Africa, with over 120,000 people.

He added that the annual event has also been touted by renowned economic expert as one of Africa’s largest religious tourism venture.