Chakwera says more work needed to make intra-African trade a reality

President Lazarus Chakwera says much work need to be done to turn Africa into an area where goods and services from all African nations are traded freely in all Africa nations.

When he addressed delegates to the Intra- African Trade Fair taking place in Durban, South Africa today, the Malawi leader gave his views on what must be done to make Intra-African Trade a reality.

He said: “We must make our border procedures Intra-African; our visa policies Intra-African; our tax regimes Intra-African; our transport infrastructure Intra-African; our bus-line, rail- line, and airline routes Intra-African; our electricity distribution Intra-African; our fiber and broadband connectivity Intra-Africa; our investment policies Intra- African; our industrialization and urbanization drives Intra-African; and our shops Intra-African.”

Meanwhile, President Chakwera is expected to return home today but has left behind technical teams to thrash out all aspects that advance the Malawi agenda.

The African Continental Free Trade Area was ratified 11 months ago and this is the second Intra-Africa Trade Fair. At least, 18 African leaders attended the opening ceremony today.

The seven-day exhibition has brought together buyers, sellers investors and trade experts from across the continent.