Seed-co donates K5 million to community organisations

Seed-co Malawi Limited on Saturday donated 5 Million Malawi Kwacha to two Community Based Organisations.

The event took place at Lilongwe Golf club and the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Rt. Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima was the guest of honor.

Speaking after handing over the donations, Chilima commended Seed-Co for coming up with such an initiative saying the money given to the groups will have a big impact and change the lives of vulnerable children and people.

“Groups that are looking after the orphans and other vulnerable kids lack a lot of things and they are struggling to make sure that the people they are looking after are living a happy life. So big companies like Seed-co coming up and at least giving them some money, it’s a big thing and that money will change a lot of things in their day to day lives.

“I urge other companies to do the same in Malawi, we do have so many groups that are looking after vulnerable kids so it will be good if other companies do the same by reaching out to these groups with something that will help them”, said Chilima.

In his remarks, Seed-co Malawi Operation Executive Marlon Chigwamnjira said they decided to add a charitable component to their golf event because as a company doing business, they believe in helping others especially the needy people.

“We identified these two groups of vulnerable people so that they can also benefit from function like this which brings all the captains in the business industry. So we presented a cheque of 1.5 Million Kwacha to Adziwa CBO which is a community based organisation looking after orphans and other vulnerable children and a cheque of 3.5 Million Kwacha to Fountain of Hope Community Based Organisation.

“These two cheque are our small gesture towards helping and assisting their efforts because we are into seeds and they are looking after vulnerable children and other vulnerable people and they are doing a big job, what we can do at most is just extend a helping hand and we hope that the money given to them will add to the help that comes from other quarters to their day to day operation,” said Chagwamnjira.

Programs Manager at Adziwa CBO Pastor James Chirwa thanked Seed-co for the money, saying the organisation has been facing a lot of challenges and the money will help in dealing with those challenges.

“We are going to use the money to invest in agriculture and mostly to cover the basic needs of the orphans. Our organisation is looking after 320 orphans and we do offer services like a day care, primary school, women program, discipleship and education, and we are based in Kauma village in Lilongwe”, said Chirwa.

Seed-co Lilongwe open golf tournament teed off on Thursday and the tournament attracted professional golfers from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Scotland and Zambia.