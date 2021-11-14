President Chakwera travels to South Africa

President Lazarus Chakwera has left Malawi for South Africa where he will attend the 2nd Intra-Africa Trade Fair.

Speaking before departure, Chakwera said the trade fair is crucial because Malawian businesspersons will be connected with businesspersons from across the continent.

“We feel like this is critical. I had a call, President Cyril Ramaphosa said you need to come and I said I will be there,” said Chakwera.

“The fair will help our businesspersons to find markets for their products,” he added.

The fair will take place from 15 November to 21 November but Chakwera will return home tomorrow.

The Trade Fair is organised by the African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that the conference is a unique and valuable platform for trade businesses to access an integrated Africa market of over 1.2 billion people with a GDP of over US$2.5 trillion created under AfCFTA.